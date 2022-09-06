Newcastle Police release CCTV of pair in relation to Broadmeadow assault and robbery

Newcastle Police are after the community’s help to identify two people in relation to an assault and robbery at Broadmeadow late last year.

About 11:20pm, on New Years Eve, a woman was at a service station on Brunker Road, when she was approached by three people, two men and a woman.

It’s been alleged the woman assaulted the victim, while one of the men stole items from inside her car. The other man stood away from the melee.

The victim managed to flee the offenders in her car, before reporting the incident to police.

As part of their investigation they’ve released CCTV images of two people who officers would like to speak with.

The woman is described as aged in her 30s, Caucasian in appearance, about 170 centimetres tall with blonde hair.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s, of Pacific Islander appearance, with short dark hair and a rats tail.

Anyone with information about the people depicted is urged to get in touch with police.