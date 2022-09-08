Third Man Charged Over Alleged Bikie-related Home Invasion And Shooting In Edgeworth

A suspected gunman has been charged after a joint investigation by detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad and Lake Macquarie Police District into an alleged home invasion and public shooting at Edgeworth earlier this year.

Police had been told a 24-year-old woman attended hospital about on the evening of March 8, suffering machete wounds after two men allegedly forced entry to her Laurel Avenue home.

Then on April 8, emergency services were called to a shooting at a carpark on Arnott Street, where a 27-year-old man had sustained gunshot wounds to his right leg.

Initial investigations led strike force detectives to believe the incidents were linked and allegedly involved members of the Nomads Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

Two people – a 42-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man – were nabbed over their alleged roles in the incidents last month, and both remain before the courts.

Following further investigations, detectives attended South Coast Correctional Centre at Nowra where they arrested a 47-year-old man on Wednesday, September 7.

He was charged with 10 offences, including special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, fire firearm in or near public place, discharge firearm intend cause grievous bodily harm, possess unauthorised firearm, and knowingly direct activities of criminal group.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Toronto Local Court tomorrow.