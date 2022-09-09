Home destroyed by fire at Cooranbong

It was a multi-agency effort to contain a fire at home at Cooranbong on Friday morning.

Crews from Fire and Rescue Morisset and the Central Coast Rural Fire Service raced to the scene on Mount Nellinda just before 6am, where they found the home well alight.

All occupants of the home were safely accounted for, but the home could not be saved.

NSW Ambulance and Police also attended the scene.

It’s the second blaze in a week at Cooranbong, after emergency services responded to another structure fire last weekend.

Image: Martinsville RFS.