Man faces court after allegedly stealing flag tribute to the late Tony Townsend

A man will face court today after allegedly stealing a flag tribute to the late Chief Inspector Tony Townsend.

On 24 August, a representative from the Mindaribba Aboriginal Land Council laid a floral arrangement and an Aboriginal flag at Maitland Police Station as a tribute to the Chief Inspector and his dedication to serving the community.

The flag was displayed at the front of the station along with the floral tribute until it was stolen on Thursday 1 September.

Police say CCTC footage revealed two men attended Maitland Police Station at about 6:45pm on that day. One of the men went inside while the other removed the flag from display and allegedly concealed it in his jacket before they both fled.

Following extensive inquiries by Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers, a 60-year-old man was arrested just before 3pm yesterday at Victoria Street Train Station.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with larceny. The East Maitland man has been refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

The Aboriginal flag has since been recovered and will be returned to display in due course.

Inquiries are continuing.