Charges over alleged uni bathroom filming

A man’s been charged with intentionally recording intimate an image without consent following an alleged incident at Newcastle University’s Civic centre campus.

Investigators attached to Newcastle Police District were notified of an incident of a man allegedly filming women in a bathroom on the campus.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at a home in Fletcher on Thursday morning.

He was charged at Waratah police station and granted strict conditional bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court on May 30.