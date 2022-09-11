Teen charged after assault at skate park

A teenager has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged assault of another teenager at Charlestown last week.

On Thursday, a 14 -year -old boy was allegedly assaulted by a group of teens at a skate park in the suburb.

He suffered serious facial injuries requiring hospitalisation.

Following inquires, police arrested a 14 -year -old male at a home in Cooks Hill on Friday night.

He was taken to Newcastle Police station and charged with assault with intent to rob in company and causing grievous bodily harm.

Investigations continue.