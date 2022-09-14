Newcastle Police hunting Shortland bottle shop robber

Newcastle Police have released images of a man as part of their investigations into a robbery at Shortland earlier this month.

About 3:40pm on September 1, officers were called to the Shortland Hotel bottle shop on Sandgate Road with reports of the incident.

When they arrived they were told a man entered the store and threatened an employee before taking off with a sum of money.

The offender was last seen heading south on Sandgate Road.

As part of their ongoing investigations, CCTV images of the alleged offender have been released.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 185 centimetres tall, large build and clean shaving.

At the time he was wearing a dark coloured Oakland Raiders baseball cap, black zip up jacket, blue work style pants with reflective stripes and work boots.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage around the time of the incident is urged to get in touch with Police.