Melville Ford Bridge has officially reopened after it was closed in July, due to damage from the floods.

Maitland City Council says since then significant remediation works have been undertaken, which were hampered by a river that just kept on rising.

Crews have been cleaning up debris, ensuring the structural integrity and resurfacing the road.

It’s opening has, however, come at a time of forecast rain, which could see it closed again should the river rise further.

Image: Maitland City Council.