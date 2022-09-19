Mask mandates to end on public transport this week

Face masks will no longer be required on public transport from Wednesday.

The State Government made the announcement on Monday afternoon, which applies to buses, light rail, trains, taxi and rideshare services, as well as transport waiting areas and cruise terminals.

It brings the rules into line with those on planes and in airport terminals.

It comes as the state recorded 115 deaths from COVID-19 in the latest reporting week. There are almost 1,300 people in hospital with the virus, 29 of those are in intensive care.

Mask wearing remains mandatory at public hospitals, private health facilities and residential aged care.