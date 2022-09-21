East Maitland Pool closed until at least next year

East Maitland Aquatic Centre has been closed until at least next year, after a number of structural issues were uncovered by engineers.

Issues began appearing earlier in the year, which prompted Maitland City Council to engage an engineers to undertake a report.

Those investigations came back with a number of water loss, structural and compliance issues, which have forced the closure of the centre.

Council says next Tuesday, a scope of works will be considered at its meeting, with work to get underway after that.

General Manager, David Evans said that this repair work aims to reopen the pool in early 2023 to cater for the back end of the summer season and school swimming carnivals.

“The facility was opened way back in 1977 and is approaching the end of its expected service life of around 40 to 50 years.

“It’s been something of a perfect storm this year, with two major flooding events making conditions much worse than we’d expected.

“We know how important this is to so many in the community, and we’d like to especially thank the East Maitland Swim Club for their cooperation and understanding as we’ve worked through these issues,” Mr Evans said.