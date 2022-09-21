RFS extinguish separate fires at Bonnells Bay overnight

Rural Fire Service crews were called to a fire at Bonnells Bay overnight.

Peninsular RFS says they attended the incident at the community hall and skate park, where they found two separate fires burning.

When they arrived they found two piles containing various fuels alight and smoldering. Crews worked to quickly extinguish them.

The area was also littered with lounges, rubbish and loads of graffiti.

Authorities have issued a plea to locals to put a stop to the behaviour.

Image: Peninsular Rural Fire Brigade.