Firefighters were quick to get on top of a fire at a Kurri Kurri restaurant on their opening night

A fire at a Thai Restaurant in Kurri Kurri had firefighters pulling out the big guns to ensure it was kept under control.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews from Kurri Kurri, Kearsley, Abermain, Maitland and East Maitland were called to ‘The Icon’ restaurant on Victoria Street just before 9pm and arrived to find the fire in the roof of the building.

With the help of Ladder platform 260 from Newcastle, crews managed to bring the fire under control quickly.

‘The Icon’ is new to Kurri Kurri and last night was their official opening.

The restaurant have said on social media they will be temporarily closed until further notice.

Police were also on scene to assist with traffic and crowd control.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Kearsley 322 Facebook page