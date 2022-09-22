Hunter commemorates National Day of Mourning

The Hunter is commemorating the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II today.

As a mark of respect in Newcastle, a seven-gun salute will be fired from the Armstrong MKVII 6inch gun at Fort Scratchley at 10am to mark each decade of the Queen’s reign.

The Fort will only be open from 9:30am to 10:30am and then closed for the rest of the day.

The City Hall clock tower will turn regal purple and the condolence book will be available to sign at the Digital Library at the City Administration Centre, which is open from 9am to 12pm.

In Maitland, Council has painted a temporary nod to the late Queen (pictured above) at the park next to the Visitors Information Centre which will be renamed in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Image: Ben Mitchell, Maitland Council