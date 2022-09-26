Tomago push to be powered by renewables

Tomago Aluminium is planning to accelerate its switch to renewable energy by 2029.

The Newcastle company is the state’s largest energy consumer and today open expressions of interest for new and innovative proposals for investment and to work in collaboration with key industry and technology partners to develop opportunities to develop, invest in or procure long-term traceable renewable energy and dispatchable firm power generation projects or contracts, to supply its production assets and underpin its decarbonisation strategy and net-zero ambition.

Tomago uses about 12 per cent of the energy grid needing an uninterrupted 950 megawatts to operate.

Around 75 per cent of the NSW energy grid is powered by coal-fired power stations – four of the five power stations in NSW are expiring within the next 15 years with the first coming off the grid next year.

The Liddell Power Station at Muswellbrook will close in April 2023.

Tomago has set an ambitious target of 2029 to switch from coal power to green power.

“Tomago Aluminium Company is NSW’s largest energy user and as such plays a pivotal role in shaping future renewable energy investment in the state. This is a significant opportunity for TAC to collaborate and drive investment in competitive firmed renewable energy sources. TAC’s owners are committed to transitioning the business to a low carbon future, and this is a key step towards reaching that very important goal,” said Tomago Aluminium Company Chairman, David Fallu.

“TAC is well placed to collaborate with industry to lower the risk profile of delivering significant, commercially viable renewable energy projects in addition to supporting the energy network’s stability through transition.”

Further announcements on the EOI process will be made during an Industry Briefing scheduled for early November.