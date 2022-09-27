Shopping list of illicit drugs allegedly found during vehicle stop at Tighes Hill

A man remains behind bars after he was allegedly caught with a raft of illicit drugs at Tighes Hill on Sunday.

Newcastle City Police District officers say they stopped a car on Bryant Street at around 7pm and they spoke to a 22-year-old man who was behind the wheel.

As part of the stop, they also searched the vehicle, where they found two kilograms of cannabis, 150 grams of magic (psilocybin) mushrooms, 46 grams of MDMA and over $2,000 in cash.

The driver was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with several supply prohibited drug offences as well as knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will face court again at a later date.