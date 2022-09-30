Machete-Wielding Robbers Target Weston Pub

A Weston pub was held-up by two men armed with machetes in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police have been told around 12.15am the robbers jumped the bar of the Cessnock Road establishment, swinging one of the weapons and cutting a staff member’s arm in the process.

The duo escaped with cash a short time later on foot and were last seen running south along Station Street.

Authorities were alerted and a crime scene was established while the injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Hunter Valley Police or Crime Stoppers.