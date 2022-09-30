Three men arrested and charged over break and enters in Rutherford, Nelsons Plains and Fullerton

Police have charged three men in relation to alleged break and enters in the Hunter Valley.

Earlier this month, the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Crime Team started investigating residential and commercial break and enters in the Rutherford, Fullerton and Nelsons Plains areas.

As a part of those investigations, officers attended a house in Roselle Close at Rutherford at about 7:30am yesterday and executed a search warrant.

Police will allege they located and seized a Ford Ranger, a BMW motorcycle, power tools, computers, motorcycle clothing, which they believe were stolen from various break and enters.

Three men were arrested at the scene and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.

A 43-year-old man was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, possess prohibited drug and five counts of goods suspected being stolen in/on premises.

A 42-year-old was charged with receive/dispose stolen property and another 42-year-old man was charged with breach of bail.

The three men were refused bail refused to Raymond Terrace Local Court today.