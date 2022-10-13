Three men and a woman arrested and charged over major drug supply ring in Hunter and Central Coast

Police have arrested and charged three men and a woman in relation to an alleged major drug supply ring in the Hunter and Central Coast.

Back in April, detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad, in partnership with the NSW Crime Commission (NSWCC), established Strike Force Great to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine across the two areas of the state.

Yesterday, strike force detectives arrested a 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman during vehicle stops at Belmont and Killarney Vale just after 9am.

A short time later, search warrants were executed at Belmont North, Nords Wharf and Wadalba where investigators, assisted by the Raptor Squad, Hunter Region Enforcement Squad and Northern Region Operation Support Group, located and seized more than 2 kilograms of methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2 million, $220,000 cash, a gel-blaster firearm, electronic devices, and other items relevant to the investigation.

A 43-year-old man was arrested during the search of a home at Belmont North and taken to Belmont Police Station.

A 42-year-old man was then arrested at a workplace in Wyong at about 10:30am.

The 38-year-old arrested during the vehicle stop was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and five counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

The 43-year-old Belmont North man has been charged with take part supply commercial quantity prohibited drug, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime intent to conceal, and two counts each of possess prohibited drug and supply indictable quantity prohibited drug

They were both refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

The 42-year-old Wadalba man has been charged with two counts of supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, three counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and one count each of take part supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, supply indictable quantify prohibited drug, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Wyong Local Court today.

The Killarney Vale woman has been charged with take part supply large commercial quantity prohibited drug, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Wyong Local Court today.