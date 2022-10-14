The Hunter getting charged up by super battery

The Hunter is getting charged up with the biggest battery in the Southern Hemisphere confirmed to be getting built in Lake Macquarie.

The Waratah Super Battery will be built at the site of former Lake Munmorah Power Station acting as a “shock absorber” for the electricity grid.

It will provide at least 700MW of standby network capacity to the grid and drive up to $1 billion in private investment in new energy storage and associated network upgrades.

Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said the old power station site is the ideal location.

“Lake Munmorah has a long history in energy generation, with the now demolished power station helping to power the State for over 40 years. I’m thrilled that today we are announcing the return of more energy capacity to the area.

“The Waratah Super Battery will drive up to $1 billion in private investment in new energy storage and associated network upgrades, generating more than 100 jobs in the Hunter and Central Coast regions.

“The battery will ensure electricity consumers in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong have access to more energy from existing generators while new transmission connections are developed.”

The battery project was granted Critical State Significant Infrastructure status earlier this year and construction is expected to begin in early 2023, pending approval, and be finished by mid-2025.

That will line up with the closure of the Eraring Power Station by owner Origin Energy in August 2025.

Transgrid has been appointed the network operator.