Lake Macquarie Police investigating two car thefts at Charlestown Square

Lake Macquarie Police have launched an appeal for information about a car theft at Charlestown.

Reports are that a silver Honda Jazz hatchback, with New South Wales registration ARR-17V, was stolen from the car park of Charlestown Square Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

As part of their investigations into the incident, police have released CCTV images of a man and a woman, who they believed can assist with their inquiries.

Officers say around the time of the theft, another stolen vehicle from Queensland was located in another part of the shopping centre.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the couple are being asked to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.