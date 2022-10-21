Date set for vote on Port of Newcastle Bill

A date has been set for a vote on the a draft piece of legislation, seeking to remove a container cap on the Port of Newcastle.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper introduced the Port of Newcastle (Extinguishment of Liability) Bill 2022 last week and it is now scheduled to be voted on on November 8.

At the moment, the Port of Newcastle is restricted to just 50,000 container movements per year. Anything over that comes with a penalty, due to a deal between the state government and NSW Ports in 2013.

Mr Piper says the deal has placed a straight jacket on the Hunter economy, all the while creating a container monopoly for Port Kembla and Port Botany.

Image: Port of Newcastle.