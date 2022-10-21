Search Underway At Aberglasslyn For Man Last Seen Near River Bank

Emergency services are conducting a search at Aberglasslyn today for a man feared missing near the banks of the Hunter River.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police received reports that a man was seen approaching the river bank near the Melville Ford Bridge this morning and has not been seen since.

Volunteers from NSW SES have been conducting sweeps of the river from a boat while police search the nearby area.

The Rural Fire Service chopper and POLAIR have also been assisting.

Anyone who may be able to assist is urged to contact Maitland police station.

More to come…