Police appeal to public to help identify man missing at Melville Ford Bridge

An extensive search of the Hunter River near Aberglasslyn has failed to locate a man who went missing at the Melville Ford Bridge this morning.

Emergency services were contacted just before 9am,after reports the man was seen approaching the river bank and entering the water but had not been seen since.

POLAIR, SES volunteers, the RFS helicopter and officers from the Port Stephens – Hunter Police, commenced a search of the area but were unable to locate the man.

No personal belongings were found nearby nor has there been a report of a missing person in the area.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help identify the man.

He is described as Caucasian, aged in his late 30’s to early 40’s with a red beard and was wearing jeans, a black leather jacket and joggers at the time.

Anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the man is urged to contact police.