Cash for Hunter property owners for having transmission lines on their land

Locals who host infrastructure for the Hunter Transmission Project will be compensated under an Australian-first payment scheme.

The NSW Government is rolling out a new Strategic Benefit Payments Scheme that will see private landowners receive $200,000 per kilometre of new transmission infrastructure hosted on their land, paid out in installments over 20 years.

The Hunter Transmission Project is one of the projects that will see transmission infrastructure on private land. The Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone will be made up of planned, new and existing network infrastructure in that geographical area and the Sydney Ring transmission network – the northern part of that project is the Hunter Transmission Project which would include projects like the Waratah Super Battery and network connections like the 500 kilovolt link between the Eraring and Bayswater Power Stations.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said building new transmission infrastructure is critical to connecting renewable energy sources to the grid in regional NSW.

“Supporting landowners and regional communities who host this infrastructure will help us build the network we need in time to ensure energy security, supply and affordability for families across NSW.”

Minister for Energy Matt Kean said maximising the economic benefits of this new infrastructure and supporting regional communities is central to the NSW Government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap and the successful delivery of the Renewable Energy Zones.

“NSW has the most ambitious renewable energy policy in the nation, which is needed to replace the State’s ageing coal fired power stations and build a clean energy future for NSW,

“The scheme is part of our commitment to share the benefits of a reliable, clean and affordable energy grid with the landowners who will have a vital role in supporting the delivery of critical transmission infrastructure that will make this possible.

“This is a huge win for landowners across NSW that will almost double the average payment they currently receive – and importantly – the rate of the payments will be calculated in the same way regardless of where you live to ensure all landowners are treated equitably under the scheme,” said Matt Kean.

Further information on the Strategic Benefit Payments Scheme is available at https://www.energyco.nsw.gov.au/community/strategic-benefit-payments-scheme.