Residents lucky to escape house fire at Windale

Residents at a home in Windale were lucky to escape a fire that engulfed their home overnight.

Multiple Triple Zero calls were made to local Fire and Rescue NSW at about 1am about a house fire on South Street.

Initial reports were that the occupants were still inside with some reports a woman could be heard screaming which prompted a strong response from Fire and Rescue NSW who sent eight trucks and 28 firefighters to the house.

When they arrived the house was fully engulfed by flames and thankfully the residents had managed to escape and were a safe distance away.

Firefighters worked to contain the fire so it didn’t spread to adjacent properties.

Fire and Rescue NSW said there is a risk of structural collapse and the house has essentially been destroyed by the fire.

The cause and origin will be investigated by police and fire investigators throughout the day.

It’s the second house fire in 24 hours in the Hunter after a few over the last month.

Fire and Rescue NSW are again reminding everyone it is absolutely life-saving to have working smoke alarms in the home at all times as house fires can happen at any time of the year and anywhere.