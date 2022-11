Feedback is being sought on a proposed entertainment precinct at Pokolbin.

The developer – Winarch Capital – plans to sink $192 million into its Cedar Mill project, which would include a 20,000 capacity outdoor amphitheater, as well as accommodation, a museum and retail and food outlets.

The development on McDonalds Road, would sit next to Hope Estate and across from Roche Estate, forming a mecca for outdoor entertainment.

Feedback on Cedar Mill is currently open and will guide the final design.