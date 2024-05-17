Police launch appeal to locate teenage girl missing from the Central Coast

Police are appealing for public help to locate a teenage girl who has now been missing for a week, and may be in Newcastle.

17-year-old Scarlett Begnell from the Central Coast area was last seen leaving a home on Easter Road, Tumbi Umbi, last Friday May 10th.

She is believed to be carrying a brown designer style handbag and is known to frequent the Central Coast, Newcastle, Maitland and Sydney areas.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information into Scarlett’s whereabouts is urged to contact Tuggerah Lake Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.