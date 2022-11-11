Police re-appeal for help to find John Davidson who hasn’t been seen since Monday

It’s now been four days since 72-year-old John Davidson went missing from a home at Mount Hutton.

Mr Davidson was last seen at a home on Tennent Road asleep in bed on Monday morning, 7 November, and was then reportedly later spotted on South Street heading towards Barloo Oval between 10:30 and 11:30am.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers are re-appealing for the public’s help again today to try and find him – Mr Davidson lives with advanced dementia and has in the past walked significant distances due to his condition.

A multi-agency search has been underway at Mount Hutton, Charlestown, Gateshead and the surrounding areas with police, PolAir, Police Rescue and members of the State Emergency Service (SES).

Police are continuing to ask the public to check their CCTV at their homes if they have it available and check their yards and garages in case Mr Davidson has found refuge.

Lake Macquarie Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Scott Parker said John is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, with medium build and grey hair and he may be wearing jeans and white joggers.

“Police and other specialist resources continue to extensively canvass residential areas and surrounding bushland in the hope of finding Mr Davidson,

“He is known to frequent the Windale, Mount Hutton, Bennetts Green, Warners Bay, Gateshead, and Jewells areas, and we ask people in these locations to check their yards and garages where he may seek refuge.

“Police continue to analyse CCTV from local homes and businesses in an attempt to identify his movements.

“John’s speech is severely affected, and he can be difficult to understand, however; he is a friendly man who is well known throughout the community and not afraid to approach others,” Det Insp Parker said.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Lake Macquarie police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.