Images Of Suspect In West Wallsend Metro Armed Robbery Released

Police are ramping up their investigations into an armed hold up at a service station in West Wallsend earlier this year.

About 11.20pm on May 15 a man wearing a mask and armed with a firearm and knife, entered the Metro on Withers Street.

He allegedly threatened a 27-year-old male employee behind the counter, demanding cash and cigarettes, then fled on foot.

The worker was uninjured and called police who today released CCTV images of a man alongside a fresh appeal to the public for information.

He is described as being around 170-175cm tall and of medium to large build.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper with a ‘Tommy Hilfiger’ motif on the front, black tracksuit pants, black shoes, wearing blue medical gloves and a Guy Fawkes mask.

Lake Macquarie Police Area Command’s Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker, said the incident was brazen and posed a significant danger to the employee as well as the community.

“While it’s fortunate no one was physically injured, the trauma inflicted on victims in incidents like this, especially when firearms are involved, can cause long-term damage,” he said.

“There are people in the community who would know who this man is; whether you are a friend or family member, we urge you to do the right thing and contact police.”

Anyone with information should call Lake Macquarie police or Crime Stoppers.