Fullerton Cove fire being controlled by NSW RFS

Strong westerlies have continued to cause a headache for firefighters trying to contain a bushfire at Fullerton Cove.

More than 160 hectares of bush has been burnt out so far off Coxs Lane with the NSW Rural Fire Service hoping it can be properly controlled today when winds ease.

The westerly winds have meant that the fire has burnt towards Stockton Beach and not towards homes and businesses on the western side of Nelson Bay Road.

A waterbombing helicopter was used yesterday to help contain the fire and the NSW RFS was also assisted by National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The fire is being controlled but is still at an Advice level by the NSW RFS.

Stay up to date at the NSW RFS website or download the Fires Near Me app.