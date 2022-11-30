NSW Labor pledge bus industry taskforce to deal with consequences of privatisation

NSW Labor says it will establish an bus industry taskforce to deal with the consequences of bus privatisation, including the Newcastle network, if it wins government in March.

It comes after a parliamentary inquiry found that local bus privatisation has had an adverse impact on the community, by way of limited services, higher costs for passengers, worse pay and conditions for drivers, as well as changes to stops, frequency and routes.

The Newcastle Bus network was handed to Keolis Downer in 2016, which at the time, was met with fierce community opposition and a 20,000 plus signature petition calling for the it to return back to government hands.

Labor’s Shadow Minister for Transport Jo Haylen made the announcement of the taskforce in Wallsend on Wednesday and says it will assess and implement the report’s findings and recommendations.

“The government’s preferred private model of delivering bus services is letting down too many passengers who rely on the bus network in the Hunter.

“Instead of seeing improvements to bus services, we’re seeing service quality going backwards.

“Labor in Government will of course honour existing contracts but the NSW Government is the economic employer for bus services and it has options when it comes to improving routes, services and employment standards,” Ms Haylen said.

Image L-R: Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, Shadow Transport Minister Jo Haylen, Swansea MP Yasmin Catley, Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison and Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery.