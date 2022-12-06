Police launch appeal to locate missing Maitland man

Police are appealing for assistance in locating a missing man from Maitland.

55-year-old Andrew Fernando was last seen in Coonamble, in the central-west of NSW, at about 6:20pm on Monday.

He has not made contact with family or friends since, which has resulted in a report being made to police who have begun investigations.

Andrew is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 180 to 190 centimetres tall and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal black striped, black cargo style shorts and black thongs.

The missing man is known to frequent the Maitland, Coonamble, Sydney and North Coast and may be driving a white Toyota Fortuna, with registration DBQ14A.

Anyone with information about Andrew’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.