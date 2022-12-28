Public submissions open again for Martins Creek Quarry expansion

Public submissions have been re-opened for the Martins Creek Quarry project near Paterson.

Daracon’s proposal to increase the quarry’s rate of extraction is currently under consideration by the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) – Daracon is seeking to expand the quarry into new areas so they can extract, by road, up to 1.5 million tonnes of material per year over a 30-year period.

Following community concerns about truck movements that were raised at the IPC community meetings last month, Daracon has given the Commission new information to say they are willing to reduce truck movements through the Paterson village by about 10 per cent per annum if they’re expansion is approved.

Daracon is further proposing a 40 per cent reduction during 7am and 3pm of laden trucks and a 40 per cent reduction between 3 and 6pm of laden truck movements.

Submissions are now open again until January 31, 2023.

You can have your say and find more info here: https://www.ipcn.nsw.gov.au/projects/2022/09/martins-creek-quarry