Two teens missing in Hunter

Police are asking for public help to local two teenagers missing from separate locations in the Hunter.

Patrice O’Keefe, aged 13, was last seen Karuah about 10am on Tuesday and police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age.

She may have been in the Newcastle area about 11 o’clock on Thursday and is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black singlet top and blue/orange pants.

Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Robert “Alex” Campbell, aged 15, was last seen on Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, about 10.30am on Christmas Day

Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age and he’s described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 165-175cm tall, of thin build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the Rutherford, Tenambit, Muswellbrook, Singleton, and Campbelltown areas.

Anyone with information about Robert’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.