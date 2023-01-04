Maitland MP calling for transfer of roads report to be released

Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison is calling on the NSW Government to immediately release a regional road transfer review.

According to the NSW Labor Party, the Regional Road Transfer and NSW Road Classification Review has been sitting on the current Roads Ministers desk since November 8 last year.

The review is regarding the Government’s plan to transfer 15,000 kilometres of local regional roads from Councils to the state. That was a commitment from before the last NSW Election.

Also the Shadow Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison said it was the Nationals’ 2019 signature regional roads election commitment – and they’ve delivered a donut.



“Not a single kilometre of regional road has been transferred to the state.

“The state of our roads, especially rural and regional is appalling and downright dangerous. Major flooding has ripped up roads and caused serious potholes across major road networks.



“But this should never have been left to councils to fix in the first place.



“If the roads were transferred, it would have help to make sure they are properly maintained by the state when it comes to potholes and roads destroyed by natural disasters.

“Release the report today – it’s not good enough to have an independent review, and to have it collecting dust in the Minister’s intray.”