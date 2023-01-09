Lake Macquarie the top spot in NSW for waterway offences over two-day blitz

Lake Macquarie was the top spot for offences over the weekend during the first statewide waterway safety blitz of 2023.

Operation Ride Smart saw boating and safety officers conduct checks on more than 2,200 recreational vessels including jetskis over the last two days resulting in 78 fines and 236 official warnings.

Among the offences maritime officers say licensing and registration breaches were the top offence with 92, followed by not wearing or carrying a suitable lifejacket with 89.

The top offences were at Lake Macquarie with 33 which included five jetski users being caught doing the wrong thing.

Acting NSW Maritime Executive Director Hendrik Clasie said with over a month still left of summer, the two-day Operation Ride Smart campaign was about driving home important safety messages.

“We love to see locals and holidaymakers enjoying our state’s waterways, but people need to be aware they are in a different condition following months of severe rainfall and flooding. We’re seeing more debris and unseen hazards, including entire trees,” Hendrik Clasie said.

“Since the start of the boating season on 1 October 2022, across NSW we’ve recorded more than 120 incidents including a boat fire, boats capsizing, collisions and multiple water rescues where serious injuries were reported. Tragically, there have also been four boating-related fatalities.”

Hendrik Clasie said jetskis have surged in popularity across NSW which means there are a lot of new and inexperienced riders on the water.

“We’ve seen a massive jump in the number of licenses in the last two years. We want all riders to remember the three C’s – care, courtesy and common sense, especially when there are swimmers, surfers or paddleboarders around,

“Jetskis are heavily overrepresented in serious boating incidents and complaints. The top three offences across the weekend were unlicenced operation of a jetski, irregular riding, and not cooperating with NSW Maritime compliance checks.”

NSW Maritime joint patrols with NSW Police also conducted around 50 random breath tests over the weekend.

All waterway users are reminded of the importance of wearing a lifejacket.