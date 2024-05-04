Repacholi Bound For Munich After Olympic Qualifying Bid Falls Single Point Short

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi shoots in Azerbaijan | Image Facebook.

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi fell an agonizing one point short of qualifying for his sixth Olympic Games last night.

The Cessnock shooter competed in the 10m air pistol event in Azerbaijan where he needed to finish in the top 50 out of a field of 79 competitors.

A top 50 finish would earn him points toward Qualification Ranking for the Olympic Games.

Repacholi was up first at the Baku Shooting Centre in Heat 1 where he fired six series comprised of ten shots, scored from one to ten.

He earned a total of 570 out of a possible 600 to sit in provisional 26th.

But after a nervous wait on the sidelines of Heat 2, the 41-year-old landed just shy of his target in 51st place with a single point proving the difference.

All is not lost though, Repacholi has one more chance to book his ticket to Paris and will travel to Munich in June where he will launch a final attempt to qualify.

If he succeeds he will become only the second sitting federal parliamentarian in history represent Australia at the Olympic level.