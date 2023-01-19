End looming for Liddell Power Station

70,000 tonnes of steel, more than the total weight of the steel works for the Sydney Harbour Bridge, will be recycled from the Liddell Power Station during its demolition next year.

AGL has announced the Delta Group has been awarded the contract for the demolition works which will start in early 2024 and take about two years.

The demolition work will be done through controlled explosive felling, pull felling and machine demolition to get rid of all the main structures including boilers, chimneys, turbine houses, and the coal plant as well as ancillary buildings, and leveling of the site using recovered crushed concrete.

Liddell is closing in April this year, but it’s already running on a lower capacity with one of the four units having already retired in April last year.

Critical infrastructure, such as transmission connections, will be retained to support the ongoing use of the site as an industrial energy hub, helping provide employment and essential economic activity for the region. Planning approval has already been granted for a 500MW/2GWh grid-scale battery.

AGL Chief Operating Officer, Markus Brokhof said it will be the first of AGL’s thermal generation sites to be converted into an integrated, low-carbon industrial energy hub, which will support the energy market and regional economic development.

“After over 50 years of generating electricity for Australia, Liddell Power Station has reached the end of its operational life and will close in April 2023. We’re very pleased to announce that Delta Group has been awarded the contract for the demolition of the station,

“It’s a significant piece of work; Liddell Power Station has been an important part of the Upper Hunter community for a long time now and it’s also the home of many great memories for thousands of people who’ve worked there over the years.”