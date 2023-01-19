Long-awaited Intercity Trains begin testing before entering service

The long-awaited Intercity Train Fleet is a step closer to entering service, with the NSW Government revealing they are now undergoing testing.

Hunter commuters who travel between Newcastle and Sydney say the trains can’t come fast enough, after being significantly delayed as a result of a dispute between the Government and the Rail Tram and Bus Union.

This week, the trains are running between Central and Springwood, where their mechanical and electrical systems are being put to the test.

Once that concludes, they will then undergo modifications, including safety upgrades, which were negotiated by the RTBU during the years long dispute.

It’s then hoped they’ll enter service by the end of the year.