Early works begin on Singleton Bypass

It has literally been years in the making, but finally early work has kicked off on the Singleton Bypass.

A shortlist of tenderers for the build and design of the bypass were put together in November last year for the $700 million project, which will eliminate the daily gridlock through the Upper Hunter

The early works include the installation of fencing along the corridor, demolition of existing buildings and relocation of utilities.

The project hasn’t come without criticism. Local residents had raised concerns about the compensation they were getting for bypass works going through their properties, but Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Sam Farraway he has spoken with them.

“It is really tough because when you want to build legacy infrastructure you need land and you have got to acquire land. It is more than just land, these are peoples homes and I appreciate that and empathise with those landholders.

“I have met with a lot of them, not all of them, but have met a lot of them late last year at the request of the local member.

“There was a commitment from me for them to send me where they think the process has let them down, whether that be with the discussions with Transport for NSW or issues they had with the Valuer General.

“Obviously it is important to be on the ground and make sure that peoples views are being heard.

“I am obviously unable to do much because of the Just Terms Compensation Act. I have a law that is a process that is very rigid, but I understand that these are peoples homes and they are concerned,” Mr Farraway said.

Following the completion of early works, the major work is set to get underway by the end of the year, for a completion date of late 2026.