Police nab second man as part of Strike Force investigations into Tenambit shooting

Strike Force detectives have charged a second man over a public place shooting at Tenambit.

Police were called to Goldingham Street on October 16 last year, following reports a gang of masked men had opened fire at a house.

Two men and a woman were inside at the time but no one was injured.

Strike Force Pamela was established to investigate the incident with detectives arresting a 25-year-old man at Jesmond on December 22, who was later charged.

They nabbed a second man – aged 53 – on Tuesday this week. He was brought to Newcastle Police Station from a correctional facility in Cessnock.

He was charged with fire firearm at dwelling house with disregard for safety and was remanded in custody, before appearing before Newcastle Local Court, where he did not apply for bail.

He will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court next month.

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing.