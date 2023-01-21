Hunter locals up for awards in Tamworth tonight

Two Hunter-based country music artists will be crossing their boots for a win at the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth.

The town has been overflowing with country music artists over the last week-and-a-half for the Country Music Festival and tonight the best in the business will be recognised at the 51st awards night.

2022 Star Maker winner Max Jackson from Carrington is nominated for New talent of the year while Cessnock based artist Travis Collins is up for the CMT music video of the year.

