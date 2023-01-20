Police trying to crack down on trail bikes at Tanilba Bay

Port Stephens-Hunter Police are still determined to find those responsible for riding around unregistered trail bikes.

Over the past several months there have been numerous complaints from residents, particularly around Tanilba Bay about unregistered dirt bikes causing near-accidents and terrorising residents.

Police at Lemon Tree Passage have identified at least three young people involved in recent dangerous driving on January 16.

Officers are asking anyone who can help to get in touch with police at Lemon Tree Passage Police Station on 4940 7640 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote E92085004.