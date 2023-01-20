Researchers make PFAS breakthrough

Researchers at the University of Queensland have pioneered a technique to remove PFAS chemicals from water, with the breakthrough potentially providing a solution to the Williamtown RAAF Base red zone.

Using a magnet and a reusable absorption aid researchers have cleared 95 per cent of PFAS from a small amount of contaminated water in under a minute.

The latest breakthrough uses a solution that coats the PFAS particles and then a magnet is used to attract, isolate and remove them.

Dr Cheng Zhang, a polymer chemist from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology says removing PFAS Chemicals from contaminated waters is urgently needed to safeguard public and environmental health.

“Existing methods require machinery like pumps, take a lot fo time and need their own power source.

“Our method shows it is possible to remove more of these chemicals in a way that is faster, cheaper, cleaner, and very simple.

“Because our process does not need electricity, it can be used in remote and off-grid communities,” Dr Zhang said.

Williamtown residents have been fighting with all levels of government for the best part of a decade, after it was revealed their water supplies were contaminated for more than 30 years.