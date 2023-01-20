New swimming baths at Toronto

Design work will get underway this year on upgrades to the lakeside a Toronto baths.

Lake Macquarie City Council has received a $1 million grant from the NSW Government’s Places to Swim program to transform the current Toronto jetty and swimming area to be home to fully enclosed and accessible swimming baths.

Mayor Kay Fraser said its part of the multi-million dollar Toronto Foreshore Master Plan.

“The lake is our jewel and our major recreational asset,

“Our priority is to create more areas that encourage people to swim in and use this incredible natural attraction.”

The upgrade will include a disability access ramp, netting, jetty extension to provide full enclosure and an upgrade to the amenities building to include an accessible facility.

Regular baths user Rod Mackay welcomed the planned improvements to a site he has loved and patronised for 50 years.

Mr Mackay recalled getting his bronze medallion in the baths, and competing in swimming races at the site in years gone by.

“It’s great – the water is pretty warm, it’s not far from where I live, and a few laps and a cup of coffee are a great way to start the day,” he said.

Design work is expected to start this year, with construction underway in mid-2024.