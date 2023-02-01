Supercars Newcastle 500 officially under construction

Construction for the Newcastle 500 Supercars race officially got underway on Wednesday, ahead of the event next month.

Over the next four weeks works will be carried out in the declared race area, seven days per week, mainly between 8am and 6pm, however Supercars says additional approved hours may be used as a contingency.

Wharf Road between Watt Street and Nobbys Beach will experience intermittent closures or lane restrictions between now and March 31, as the event is set up and packed down.

The 2.6 kilometre track is set to be complete in time for the event which will be held between March 10 and 12 on the streets of Newcastle.

Supercars says beach access to Nobbys and Newcastle will remain in place for the duration of the works and event, with pedestrian access maintained.

There has been some concerns raised in relation to the event by residents who live within the racetrack and they have been vocal in their opposition.

They are calling got a government point of contact for the duration of the set up and pack up, after they were informed that Supercars would be their only one.

Supercars Community Liason Manager Chris Yates says having him as a point of contact, cuts out a lot of the bureaucracy.

“Supercars have contact with the track builders and with the government agencies on a fast and ready basis.

“People coming to me is probably a very efficient way of doing that because I have instant access to answers,” Mr Yates said.

A Community Fun Day has also been locked in for February 18, giving local fans the chance to meet with leading drivers including Mark Winterbottom, Nick Percat, Declan Fraser, Matt Payne, Cameron Hill, Todd Hazelwood, Will Brown, Jack Le Brocq, Bryce Fullwood and James Golding.

There’ll also be ticketing and prize giveaways, including a hot lap at the event in a championship car as well as live entertainment at Civic Park on the day.

It all kicks off from 10am.