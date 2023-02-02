Police looking for owner of ute involved in collision at Lake Macquarie

Police have released an image of a vehicle being sought following a hit and run collision at Rathluba.
Lake Macquarie Police say the driver of the blue Holden Colorado utility that failed to stop and exchange details after a collision at the intersection of Southampton Avenue and Clydebank Road at Buttaba.
A mother and her baby were understood to be in the other vehicle – the incident happened on Tuesday 24th January at about 4:40pm.
The ute would have significant damage to the front end.
Anyone with information that may help identify the owner / driver of the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.