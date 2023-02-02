Police looking for owner of ute involved in collision at Lake Macquarie

Police have released an image of a vehicle being sought following a hit and run collision at Rathluba.

Lake Macquarie Police say the driver of the blue Holden Colorado utility that failed to stop and exchange details after a collision at the intersection of Southampton Avenue and Clydebank Road at Buttaba.

A mother and her baby were understood to be in the other vehicle – the incident happened on Tuesday 24th January at about 4:40pm.

The ute would have significant damage to the front end.

Anyone with information that may help identify the owner / driver of the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.