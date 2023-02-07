Hunter Sports High named as an Australian Olympic Pathway School

Hunter Sports High is one of seven schools across NSW to be named as a designated Australian Olympic Pathway School.

The new partnership was announced by the NSW Government yesterday with the Australian Olympic Committee and will enable the seven schools to use the Olympic rings and other official branding in their promotional material.

Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said the unique designation from the Australian Olympic Committee is an Australian first.

“Our seven Sports High Schools in NSW are the only secondary schools in Australia to have this prestigious recognition.

“This reflects the great strength of our sports high school network, and their excellent track record in fostering both sporting high performance and academic achievement. I can’t wait to see the next generation of medal-winning athletes coming from our public schools as we look to Brisbane 2032.”

The seven Sports High Schools in NSW receiving this recognition are Endeavour Sports High School, The Hills Sports High School, Hunter Sports High School, Illawarra Sports High School, Matraville Sports High School, Narrabeen Sports High School and Westfields Sports High School.

AOC Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll said the Australian Olympic Pathway Schools designation is an important endorsement of the value of the sports high schools network in NSW.

“The key to sporting excellence is to align participation, pathways and high performance. To have this alignment at high school level is powerful, particularly as we look to Brisbane 2032 and beyond.

“We have seen Olympic Training Centres recognised around Australia and overseas, but never at the school level.”

Since Sydney 2000, the state’s Sports High Schools have produced 36 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Brandon Starc (Track and Field), Caitlin Foord (Football) and Amanda Reid (Swimming and Cycling – Paralympics).