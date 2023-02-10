Man charged with high range drink-driving after found asleep at the wheel at Broadmeadow McDonalds

A man who was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel at a local McDonalds drive through has been charged with high rand drink-driving.

Police were called to the Broadmeadow restaurant, with reports of the man asleep, in a Toyota Hilux with the engine still running.

After unsuccessfully attempting to wake the man, officers called paramedics in to assist, who eventually got the man to regain consciousness.

The driver, a 25-year-old man underwent a roadside breath test which reportedly returned a positive reading.

He was then arrested and taken back to Waratah Police Station, where a second test was conducted — returning an alleged reading of 0.168.

His licence was suspended and he was slapped with high range PCA to appear in Newcastle Local Court on March 9.