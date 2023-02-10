Police pursuit ends on train tracks at Hamilton

Newcastle Police were lead on a pursuit overnight, which lead them on to the train tracks at Hamilton.

About 5:30pm officers received reports of an allegedly stolen Mini sedan from Walker Street in Warners Bay

Later the same day the vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Donald and Beaumont Streets at Hamilton about 9:30pm.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle it sped off and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver abandoned the vehicle after it became stuck on railway tracks and a 37-year-old man was arrested a short time later following a foot pursuit.

He was charged with a number of offences and will appear before Newcastle Local Court today.